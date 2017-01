"The earth is the Lord's and the fullness thereof"



Inspiration Church Bible Studies Pearls Commentaries Contact Us What we Believe



Welcome to the " The Evangelical Herald" -- an on-line Christian magazine devoted to the gospel of Christ, the vindication of God, and the edification of His Church. In a world where faith and truth are rapidly dying, we pray that this magazine may help, in a small way, to the restoration of a meaningful relationship between man and his Creator. Material presented will be mainly provided by Christian "lay people" who have a desire to share their spiritual gifts. Since these articles will be Biblically based and have no self grandiose motives, authors are of no importance. As you browse through its pages, we are confident that you will not only be blessed, but challenged. We are committed to the great truth "freely you have received, freely give" so feel free to copy and share any material without any copyright concerns. New articles and studies will appear from time to time -- so check with us often.

If you have any comments or suggestions, please contact us.

___________________________________________________________



For a complete electronic Bible with search helps: click here